New Delhi, February 25: India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has recently expanded its crackdown on "illegal" digital content, blocking five additional over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms (MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel and Jugnu) for allegedly hosting obscene and vulgar material. The latest action brings the total number of recently banned OTT platforms to 30. Earlier in July 2025, the government blocked 25 OTT platforms for allegedly publishing obscene, vulgar and, in some cases, pornographic material.

Why Is Government Banning Some OTT Platforms?

The government’s decision is rooted in several key legal frameworks designed to maintain public decency and protect viewers. The platforms were found in violation of Section 67 and 67A of the IT Act, which prohibits the transmission of obscene and sexually explicit material in electronic form.

Additionally, the content was flagged for violating Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. Officials noted that much of the content involved graphic sexual innuendos and nudity with "hardly any storyline, theme, or message." MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro and Jugnu Among 5 Streaming Apps Blocked by Govt: Full List of 30 Banned OTT Platforms in India.

Banned OTT Platforms Are 'Repeat Offenders'

The MIB has stated that the crackdown follows repeated warnings. In September 2024, 25 platforms received official notices, and a general advisory was issued in February 2025. Despite these warnings, many platforms allegedly continued to stream objectionable content.

A significant concern for authorities has been the practice of "domain hopping." Several platforms previously blocked in March 2024 reportedly resumed operations by creating new website domains to circumvent the law. Investigations also revealed that some services would temporarily edit or remove shows only to re-upload unedited versions later. 'Porn' on OTT Platforms: Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association Urges Complete Ban on Online Pornography and Unfiltered Obscenity on OTT Platforms.

Who Is Taking the Call To Ban OTT Platforms?

The decision to block these services was not unilateral. It followed extensive consultations between:

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD)

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)

Industry bodies (FICCI and CII)

The Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council (DPCGC), a self-regulatory body, also played a role in identifying content that was deemed "distasteful and bizarre" without any contextual justification.

Full List of 30 Banned OTT Platforms in India

The following table provides the updated list of platforms currently blocked by the government:

No. Platform Name No. Platform Name 1 MoodXVIP 16 Uncut Adda 2 Koyal Playpro 17 Tri Flicks 3 Digi Movieplex 18 X Prime 4 Feel 19 NeonX VIP 5 Jugnu 20 Besharams 6 Ullu 21 Hunters 7 ALTT 22 Rabbit 8 Big Shots App 23 Xtramood 9 Desiflix 24 Nufliks 10 PrimePlay 25 Mojflix 11 HotShot VIP 26 Hot Masti 12 Voovi 27 Chariot 13 Yessma 28 Kaamdev 14 Dream Films 29 Mangoo 15 Viraaye 30 G0VVIP

As the OTT ecosystem continues to expand, the Ministry has indicated that it will maintain active monitoring to ensure compliance with India’s digital media ethics code.

