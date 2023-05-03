Well-known Tamil actor-director Manobala died here on Wednesday following illness, film industry sources said. Various film personalities, including superstar Rajinikanth condoled his death. Manobala Dies at 69; Tamil Actor–Director Succumbs to Liver Ailment.

Manobala (69) started off his career as a director, making movies with top stars including Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth and Sathyaraj. He had of late ventured into acting, largely confining himself to comic roles and featured in a number of movies with top actors including Vijay and Dhanush. He has also produced a couple of films.

In a tweet, Rajinikanth expressed grief over the death of his "dear friend" and extended his sympathies with the family of the deceased.

Shocking & it's unbelievable such a sweet person & a good friend #Manobala sir passed away. Heartfelt condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HZCqRG0c5s — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) May 3, 2023

"Shocking & it's unbelievable such a sweet person & a good friend #Manobala sir passed away. Heartfelt condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace," film producer Dr Dhananjayan said in a tweet.