Veteran actor-director Manobala was known for his works in Tamil Cinema. He breathed his last on May 3 in Chennai. He reportedly succumbed to liver-related ailment. The 69-year-old was hospitalised at Chennai's Apollo Hospital. SS Chakravarthy of NIC Arts Dies at 55; Tamil Producer Was Known for Films Like Vaali, Red Among Others.

Manobala Passes Away

Actor/Director #Manobala Passed Away due to liver problem 15days before admitted in apollo hospital #RIPManobala #ActorManobala #RIP Residence At LV Prasad Road pic.twitter.com/HZCjeiCbfR — TalksOfCinema (@TalksOfCinema) May 3, 2023

RIP

Just in : Shell shocked to hear that character actor, comedian and director #Manobala passed away at a Chennai hospital! #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/5mKWygoOju — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) May 3, 2023

