The sudden demise of veteran Tamil actor and director Manobala has left everyone shocked. As per reports, he suffered liver-related ailments. Superstar Rajinikanth has condoled the demise of his ‘dear friend’. He tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend”. Manobala Dies at 69; Tamil Actor–Director Succumbs to Liver Ailment – Reports.

RIP Manobala

