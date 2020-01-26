Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Teaser: Mohanlal's Historical War Drama is a Visual Spectacle (Watch Video)

Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham teaser out now (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The first teaser of Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is out and it looks epic. Directed by Priyadarshan, the historical drama is based on a true story of Kunjali Marakkar IV who fought against the Portuguese army invading India. The project is touted as the most expensive Malayalam film ever made. This newly-released teaser gives us an insight into the project's grandeur. Mohanlal plays the titular role and going by this new brief footage, you can expect another treat for all his fans. Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham New Poster Reveals Keerthy Suresh's Look In Priyadarshan Epic Film.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham or Marakkar: The Lion of Arabian Sea is mounted on a lavish scale. An exorbitant amount is spent on the film's visual effects. After Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Mammootty's Mamangam made its mark last year, it's time to witness another historical epic - with Mohanlal in lead this time. As per initial reports, the film will release in about 5000 theatres worldwide in five languages on March 26, 2020. Picture of Ajith on the Sets of Mohanlal’s Marakkar Takes the Internet by Storm.

Check Out the Teaser Here

Besides Mohanlal, the film has a stellar star cast of Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Siddique, Prabhu Deva, Sudeep, Prabhu, Madhu, Manju Warrier, Paresh Rawal, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nedumudi Venu and Ashok Selvan.