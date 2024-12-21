Marco is hands down the goriest Malayalam movie ever made—and arguably one of the goriest Indian films of all time. Haneef Adeni’s film promises a disturbing action entertainer, and it delivers on that count in spades. Supposedly a spinoff of his earlier flop, Mikhael, the movie has little to do with the Nivin Pauly-starrer, except for Unni Mukundan and Siddique reprising their roles. However, unlike their antagonistic arcs in the previous film, they’re given a more positive spin here—or perhaps they just look better in contrast to the even viler men on screen. ‘Marco’ Movie Review: Unni Mukundan Brings Swag to a Gory, Disturbingly Violent Action-Thriller.

At its core, Marco is an Unni Mukundan swag showcase, featuring impressively staged action sequences that don’t hold back on brutality and gore. And when I say it doesn’t hold back, I mean it. While much of the violence is stylised to the point of being glamourised, there’s one scene that crosses the line into sheer depravity, leaving even the most seasoned viewers shaken. The film undeniably pushes boundaries, but your enjoyment will depend on whether you want those boundaries pushed quite this far.

In this feature, we explore seven sequences from Marco that are so violent and brutal, they’re certainly not for the faint-hearted—or anyone who gets queasy easily.

Victor’s Acidic Demise

A Still From Marco Teaser

This is, believe it or not, the tamest entry on the list. Victor (Ishaan Shoukath), perhaps the most likeable male character in the movie, is horrifically pushed into a vat of hydrofluoric acid. The scene doesn’t shy away from showing the acid eating through his body. Later, we see his worm-eaten, gory remains discovered by the police. If this is the least disturbing moment, you know what’s coming next won’t be easy to stomach.

Marco’s Introduction Scene

A Still From Marco Teaser

Are you a dog lover? If so, skip this movie entirely. Marco’s introduction involves him mutilating a dog by tearing its jaw apart, causing its eyeball to pop out, which he then squashes with his shoe. All this happens before - and after - he gruesomely dismembers and kills a group of kidnappers who dared to mess with him.

The Pre-Interval Massacre

A Still From Marco Teaser

The gore levels spike dramatically in the pre-interval sequence, where Marco and his sidekick are abducted by Russell (Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan) and his gang. Marco retaliates in full Pushpa-mode, unleashing chaos in a grisly chainsaw massacre. Necks are stabbed, ears are bitten off, intestines spill out, and limbs are torn apart. Russell barely escapes, thanks to his father’s intervention, leaving behind a blood-soaked mess.

The Building Fight Scene

A Still From Marco Teaser

In a scene that feels like a blend of Oldboy and Animal, Marco storms a building to rescue his dead brother’s pregnant girlfriend, only to face a mob of masked villains. Strangely, none of them think to bring guns, opting instead for swords. What follows is a visceral, well-choreographed fight, with Marco mowing through his enemies. However, his rescue mission ends in disappointment when he discovers his target isn’t even there. ‘Kill’ Movie Review: Lakshya and Raghav Juyal’s Brutal Thriller Redefines Action Films for Bollywood!

Tony’s Dismemberment and Death

A Still From Marco Teaser

Tony (Jagadish) believes he has the upper hand after kidnapping the pregnant woman. Marco, however, has other plans. He chops off Tony’s hand after the villain outs himself as bisexual. Marco then straps Tony to a chair rigged with explosives. While Russell defuses the acid and machine gun traps, he overlooks a bomb hidden in the chair, which detonates, leaving Tony’s mutilated remains as a grisly final image.

The Family Massacre Scene

A Still From Marco Teaser

This harrowing sequence, which occurs before the climax, is easily Marco’s most controversial and disturbing moment. Tony’s sons, Cyrus (Kabir Duhan Singh) and Russell, attack Marco and George’s house, unleashing a merciless slaughter. The atrocities include a child’s face being smashed with an LPG cylinder, a little girl being hanged, and George’s wife being scarred Joker-style. The most horrifying act involves a baby being violently forced out of the pregnant woman as she’s stabbed in the mouth. Even Marco’s girlfriend meets a brutal end, though the villains conveniently spare Marco and George, carrying away the newborn.

The Final Confrontation

A Still From Marco Teaser

The climax is a blood-soaked affair as Marco infiltrates Cyrus’ hideout, entering dramatically with a severed head in hand. He slaughters henchmen with brutal efficiency, using everything from blades to a conveniently found Uzi. The carnage culminates in Marco tearing off Russell’s hand and plucking out his heart with his bare hands. Cyrus, meanwhile, threatens to throw Marco’s newborn nephew into a vat of acid. Marco responds by decapitating him before he can harm the baby.

Marco is undoubtedly a visual and visceral assault, offering a violent spectacle unlike anything Malayalam cinema has seen before. But the question remains—does all this bloodshed serve a purpose, or is it violence for violence's sake?

