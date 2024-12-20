Marco Movie Review: There’s this movie called A Serbian Film, often touted as one of the most disturbing films ever made. If you go in expecting all sorts of depravity, the movie delivers exactly that. Does that make it a good film, though? Not really. This was precisely the feeling I had with Marco, the ultra-violent action-thriller directed by Haneef Adeni and starring Unni Mukundan in the lead. There are action elements I genuinely liked and others where the film felt like it went too far. While Marco will undoubtedly satisfy gorehounds in the audience - disturbingly so - it lacks substance amidst the carnage. A dog’s head is torn apart, a heart is ripped out, and hands are severed using chainsaws—and those are the tamer moments. If you’re searching for meaning beneath the brutality, Marco is more about excess than depth. Unni Mukundan Goes Shirtless! ‘Marco’ Actor Flaunts Chiselled Body in Sexy Pool Pics.

Marco is supposedly a spinoff of Haneef Adeni’s Mikhael, where Nivin Pauly played the lead, while Unni Mukundan and Siddique portrayed the antagonists. But Marco isn’t really connected to Mikhael, aside from Mukundan and Siddique reprising their sibling dynamic. In fact, this feels like Adeni and Mukundan’s brutal redemption for Mikhael, particularly for Mukundan’s character, who was mercilessly trolled for his infamous "teetham" punchlines.

Watch the Teaser of 'Marco':

Not here, though. In Marco, Mukundan’s titular character is an unkillable machine on a vendetta spree after his blind brother (Ishaan Shoukath) is murdered. Marco, the adopted brother of George (Siddique), a powerful businessman with ties to gold smuggling, is devastated when their sibling is killed by another crime family led by Tony (Jagadish). Once Marco uncovers the culprits, all hell breaks loose, and blood flows on both sides.

'Marco' Movie Review - Malayalam Cinema at Its Goriest

While watching Marco, I couldn’t help but think of two Jayaram films. The killing of the blind brother brought back memories of Dhruvam, where Jayaram’s character met his end simply for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Similarly, a pre-climax sequence reminded me of Customs Diary, in which Jayaram’s character’s family - including a child - was brutally massacred by the villains. That scene traumatised me as a child, even though much of the violence was implied. Now, as an adult who has seen my share of violent films, Haneef Adeni still managed to leave me shaken with what is easily the most disturbing act of violence I’ve seen in a Malayalam film.

A Still From Marco

To be fair, the film’s promotions made it clear this was going to be Malayalam cinema’s most violent movie, and on that front, Marco delivers. But while I was prepared for brutality, I wasn’t ready for the sheer depravity, which occasionally took me out of the film. In its quest to push the envelope, Marco seems to revel in its violence - a troubling aspect, particularly when the atrocities include deeply disturbing acts against women and children. The desensitising effect of this relentless savagery made it hard to feel the rush I was supposed to during the climactic fight, even when Marco unleashed the now-clichéd Uzi.

That said, the action scenes are where Marco truly shines. There are plenty of influences and homages: the eye-ball squashing scene in Marco's intro feels like a nod to Kill Bill Vol 2. A brilliantly choreographed building fight sequence, where Marco single-handedly takes on hordes of enemies, draws from The Raid: Redemption, Oldboy, and Daredevil. The pre-interval massacre echoes a similar (and milder) action scene in Pushpa: The Rise, though tonally, it felt closer to the climax fight in Pushpa 2 - though that might be coincidental. Full credit to action director Kalai Kingson, cinematographer Chandru Selvaraj, and editor Shameer Muhammed for making the action so visceral, as well as to the makeup and special effects teams. While Ravi Basrur’s score feels overused at times, it provides the thumping energy the film needs.

A Still From Marco

Then, of course, how can I not mention Unni Mukundan, whose solid screen presence and flexibility is a major boon for the movie? Marco also returns the favour likewise by presenting his swag in the most gallery-appeasing manner (including even giving him a 'Salman Khan' moment in the climax). However, his limitations as an actor, particularly in conveying emotions, remain glaring. There’s a sequence where a villain asks Marco why his face shows no fear. I wanted to tap the villain on the shoulder and say, "It’s not his fault—bro’s face is just like that."

'Marco' Movie Review - Gore Over Substance

Haneef Adeni, known for The Great Father, Mikhael, and Boss and Co, delivers his most technically polished work with Marco. It’s a significant improvement over Mikhael. Yet, the film is let down by a weak screenplay. While the revenge angle is central, the character development feels inconsistent. Adeni crafts characters with a sense of style and panache but undercuts them with bafflingly foolish decisions or unfulfilled boasts. Even Marco himself makes grand declarations only to have them fall flat two scenes later, creating an unintentionally comedic effect. Without rhythm or coherence, the violence becomes gratuitous, a gore show for the sake of it. Not to mention the annoying conveniences in which the hero escapes unscathed despite being at the sharper edge of the villain's sword, twice at that, literally. ‘Kill’ Movie Review: Lakshya and Raghav Juyal’s Brutal Thriller Redefines Action Films for Bollywood!

A Still From Marco

The romantic subplot feels flimsy, including a conversation where Marco and his girlfriend discuss how 'toxic' he is. This could be a nod to the criticism faced by heroes in KGF, Animal, and Pushpa. But while Marco isn’t as toxic as those characters, the romance does little to deepen his character. Female characters, meanwhile, are reduced to collateral damage in the bloodbath.

A Still From Marco

Among the supporting cast, Jagadish and Siddique stand out. Jagadish delivers his most morally reprehensible role to date—yes, even viler than his character in Leela. Initially amusing in his introduction (which involves a bizarre and inappropriate gag with a gun), Jagadish’s performance becomes chillingly sinister. It’s hard to reconcile this dark character with the same Appukuttan who once made us laugh over a bird dropping. Siddique, as always, is impressive, though his character is written to act foolishly in the third act. Kabir Duhan Singh and Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan add menace, but their roles are largely one-dimensional.

'Marco' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Marco is a double-edged sword. It’s an unapologetically violent spectacle that delivers on its promise of pushing the boundaries of brutality in Malayalam cinema, maybe even Indian cinema. The film’s technical brilliance and visceral action sequences make it a standout in that regard. However, Marco's overindulgence in gore, lack of emotional depth, and flimsy, illogical screenplay dilute its impact. While fans of the genre and Unni Mukundan’s admirers may find plenty to cheer for, others might walk away questioning if the excessive bloodshed was truly worth it.

Rating: 2.0

