Why Has Philippines Announced 4-Day Work Week for Government Offices?

Mumbai, March 10: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (Bongbong Marcos) has ordered the temporary implementation of a four-day workweek for government offices under the executive branch, effective Monday, March 9. The move is a central part of a broader emergency energy conservation strategy aimed at shielding the national economy from skyrocketing global oil prices.

Triggered by escalating military tensions in the Middle East, the policy seeks to reduce the government's energy footprint by 10 per cent to 20 per cent while maintaining the continuity of public services. Viral MMS Video Scandal in Philippines: Arron Villaflor Breaks Silence, Says ‘Sold’ Private Clip Taken From Vivamax Scenes.

Energy Conservation Amid Global Crisis

The primary driver behind the shift is the volatile global energy market. Following recent conflicts in the Middle East that have disrupted major shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, petroleum prices in the Philippines are projected to see record-breaking increases. Under Memorandum Circular No. 114, the administration is pushing for a "compressed workweek" where employees complete their mandatory 40-hour requirement in four days rather than five. By closing physical offices for one additional day, the government aims to significantly cut costs related to electricity and fuel consumption.

Scope of 4-Day Work Week and Exemptions

The directive applies to all national government agencies, government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs), and state universities. While local government units (LGUs) and constitutional bodies are also encouraged to adopt the measure, the President clarified that essential services remain a priority.

Offices providing frontline and emergency services are exempt from the four-day schedule to ensure public safety. These include:

The Philippine National Police (PNP)

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)

Public health hospitals and emergency response units

Disaster risk reduction and management offices

New Operational Guidelines

To maximise savings, the memorandum outlines specific austerity measures that go beyond the shortened workweek. Government agencies have been instructed to:

Set air-conditioning temperatures to a steady 24 degrees Celsius.

Implement a "lights out" policy during lunch breaks and after office hours.

Default to virtual meetings for inter-agency consultations to minimize travel.

Suspend non-essential activities such as study tours and team-building workshops.

Four-Day Work Week Impact on the Private Sector

While the mandate is currently limited to the public sector, the administration and labor groups have urged private companies to follow suit where feasible. Senator Francis Escudero noted that a wider adoption of flexible work could ease the "bleeding" of the economy caused by traffic congestion, which costs the country billions of pesos daily in lost productivity and fuel. The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) clarified that any shift in the private sector must remain voluntary and based on mutual agreements between employers and employees to ensure that salaries and benefits remain unaffected.

The four-day workweek is intended as an interim measure. President Marcos stated that the arrangement will remain in effect "until lifted or sooner revoked," depending on the stabilization of global oil supplies. For now, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) will monitor agency compliance to ensure that the shift to a shorter week does not lead to a backlog in government transactions or a decrease in the quality of service provided to Filipino citizens.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).