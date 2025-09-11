Mirai Movie Review: Actor Teja Sajja and director Karthik Gattamneni know how to craft movies that tap into Hindu majoritarian religious sentiments without pandering to hatred. With a blend of mythology, fantasy, and mass appeal, they’ve each found a winning formula with films like HanuMan and Karthikeya 2, respectively. ‘Mirai’: Teja Sajja’s Telugu Film Gets U/A Certificate From CBFC.

Now, with Mirai, Teja Sajja and Karthik Gattamneni join forces to deliver more of the same formula - and for the most part, it works for what it aims to deliver. Sure, Mirai borrows heavily from the 'Chosen One' trope of HanuMan and the artefact-hunting thrills of Karthikeya 2, while leaning hard on Hindu mythology. Its plot even feels reminiscent of Doctor Strange with flashes of Lord of the Rings, but the entertainment factor is undeniable.

'Mirai' Movie Review - The Plot

The film follows Vedha (Teja Sajja), an orphan and counterfeiter operating out of Hyderabad, whose life changes when he meets Vibha (Rikita Nayak), a disciple of a Himalayan ashram. Through her, Vedha learns that his mother Ambica (Shriya Saran), the former head of the ashram, gave him up as a sacrificial offering to protect the world from an ancient evil force.

That evil is Mahabir Lama (Manchu Manoj), a fearsome warrior with magical powers, hell-bent on finding nine mystical books hidden across the world by King Ashoka. The ninth book, which holds the secret of immortality, was under Ambica’s protection - and only she knew its location, a secret she passed to Vedha while he was still in the womb. Kinda like how Subhadra taught an unborn Abhimanyu the art of warfare in the Mahabharata.

Watch the Trailer of 'Mirai':

Awakened by these revelations, Vedha sets out to fulfil his mother’s mission. To succeed, he must first track down Mirai, a mythical weapon once wielded by Lord Ram, before he can hope to face Mahabir.

'Mirai' Movie Review - An Entertaining First Half

As someone who enjoys the pulpy thrills of mythological fantasy adventures, Mirai ticks many boxes. Yes, the 'Chosen One' trope feels worn out by now, and Mahabir’s quest for the nine books strongly echoes Kaecilius’ hunt in Doctor Strange. Yet, I found the first half quite entertaining thanks to Karthik Gattamneni’s confident treatment and striking visuals.

A Still From Mirai

I don't always end up loving his films, but he is a filmmaker with a knack for interesting ideas that translate into visually enticing elements. Take the climactic fight in his Ravi Teja-starrer, Eagle, for instance. A huge goddess statue becomes a secret weapon for the hero - a concept that, on its face, is utterly ridiculous. And yet, it's an entertainingly ridiculous idea, which is exactly what a film like this needs.

In Mirai, the director leans even further into his ambition and panache, resulting in some enjoyable moments. During a Moroccan marketplace brawl, I found myself captivated not by the fighting itself, but by the inventive, sound-based weaponry on display.

Admittedly, the action as a whole is a mixed bag. Some sequences are a jarring mix of fast-cut edits and shaky choreography, while others lean into stylish slow-motion. However, the scenes involving stunt performer Tanja Keller are a clear standout, thanks to her undeniable skill.

Interestingly, Mirai skips the typical song-and-romance routine. The hinted romance between Vedha and Vibha never goes beyond a spark, which keeps the narrative focused. There’s still plenty of mass-friendly entertainment though - Teja Sajja’s heroic entry scene with comic touches (Raghu Ram’s cameo is a highlight) and two comic sidekicks for levity. The film’s vibrant visuals and Gowra Hari’s rousing background score lift several key sequences, particularly the mythological highs.

A Still From Mirai

The standout moment is undoubtedly the pre-interval sequence where Vedha ventures into a cave to find Mirai and encounters a massive mythical eagle — presumably a descendant of Sampati, Jatayu’s brother. While the CGI is clearly obvious (you can easily judge where in the film, AI also comes to play), the staging and imagination make it an exhilarating watch.

'Mirai' Movie Review - A Mixed Bag of a Second Half

The second half of Mirai, however, proves to be a far more mixed bag.

(Some spoilers ahead)

Once Vedha gets his hands on the Mirai, it becomes literal plot armour. Any time an inconvenience arises, the magical staff provides the answer. It feels like playing a video game with every cheat code enabled: it's fun at first, but the adventure quickly becomes one-note when you know the solution to every problem is already in your hands.

A Still From Mirai

That's not to say the second half is devoid of enjoyable moments. Jayaram plays the immortal Agastya Muni, who teaches Vedha how to invoke the staff's magic, and the scene features some slick transitional cuts - even if it is reminiscent of The One teaching Doctor Strange. The fight sequence where Vedha unlocks his staff's powers is also decent, despite being over-edited. The problem is the repetition that follows. A pattern soon emerges in the fight scenes: the hero fights, gets beaten down, and inevitably rises to defeat his foes. If you're going to reuse this trope so frequently, the resurrections need far more spunk.

The film's weaker elements also become more pronounced. The comedy, which was tolerable in the first half, becomes a genuine nuisance, whether it's Vedha's needless sidekicks or a task force strangely determined to catch him for a crime they know someone else committed.

A Still From Mirai

Then there’s the extended flashback explaining the villain's backstory. I'm all for giving antagonists a rich history that adds moral complexity to their motivations. Mirai attempts this with Mahabir, presenting him as a product of caste discrimination, blind belief, and even nepotism (an interesting meta-note, given the cross-casting of Manchu Manoj and Teja Sajja). And yet, the film doesn't follow through. Unlike a tragic figure like Karna from the Mahabharata, Mahabir is ultimately presented as a simple brute who just needs to be vanquished. A villain's backstory is only worthwhile if it enhances the film, not when it drags the pacing down to a crawl, which is exactly what happens here. Eagle Movie Review: Ravi Teja's Action-Potboiler is Another Passable Attempt to Exploit the KGF Formula.

The finale is a bombastic set piece that leans heavily on the film's devotional aspects, which works as long as you don't look too closely. Otherwise, you might feel short-changed by a hero-villain showdown that lacks power until a last-minute divine intervention. The characters' baffling decisions don't help, such as carrying the very book the villain is hunting for in public. Wouldn't it have been safer where it was already?

A Still From Mirai

Also, can't help but feel that the climax was in the same mould as that of HanuMan's - going for an abrupt conclusion to the hero's journey in its religious fervour. Don't miss out on the post-credit sequence, though, that teases the next instalment.

'Mirai' Movie Review - The Performances

Teja Sajja is impressive in the first half, bringing agility and mass-hero charm to Vedha. The second half forces him into a more sombre mould, giving his performance a slightly monotonous tone. Manchu Manoj is suitably menacing as Mahabir, though the film shouldn't have waited till the finale to give him a face-off with the hero. Ritika Nayak is serviceable but underwritten, while Shriya Saran is striking in her brief role. Jayaram is a welcome presence as Agastya Muni.

A Still From Mirai

PS: I have grown up watching so many movies of Jayaram, and yet it is the first time I have noticed a film that mentions his surname 'Subramaniam'. Felt very odd for a movie to specify something that highlights his caste identity when that has never needed to be done in the past.

'Mirai' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

If you loved HanuMan, Karthikeya 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, you may enjoy Mirai's ambitious attempt to marry mythology, fantasy, and mass entertainment. While its first half is engaging and visually striking, the second half suffers from repetition and narrative shortcuts that dilute its emotional impact. Not to mention, the plot feels too familiar if you have watched the aforementioned films. Still, if you like big-screen spectacle with a heavy dash of mythology, Mirai is worth a watch.

Rating: 2.5

