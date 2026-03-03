The high-stakes reality show The 50 witnessed one of its most dramatic turns this week as fan-favourite contestant Nikki Tamboli was evicted following a tactical shift in alliances. The elimination, which aired on March 3, 2026, has sparked intense debate among viewers after veteran actress Urvashi Dholakia reportedly played a pivotal role in the voting process that led to Tamboli’s exit. Shiv Thakare Likely the Winner of ‘The 50’ Show; Did Mr. Faisu Fall Short?.

Nikki Tamboli Eliminated From ‘The 50’?

The episode began with an atmosphere of celebration for Holi, but quickly transitioned into a strategic battlefield. Nikki Tamboli, known for her outspoken personality and strong gameplay, found herself in the "danger zone" after a tense voting round.

The crux of the drama centered on Urvashi Dholakia. Earlier in the season, Tamboli had been a vocal supporter of Dholakia’s re-entry into the show, advocating for the veteran actress during a wildcard challenge. However, during the most recent elimination vote, Dholakia reportedly shifted her allegiance, contributing to the numbers needed to send Tamboli home. This move has been characterised by fans and housemates alike as a significant "backstab," given their previous mutual support.

Emotional Fallout in the Palace

The elimination was marked by high emotions, particularly from Tamboli’s close ally on the show, Arbaz Patel. Upon the announcement of the results by the show’s mysterious narrator, "The Lion," Patel broke down in tears, openly criticising other contestants for changing their votes at the last minute.

Before her departure, Tamboli expressed her frustration, stating that if she had been saved, she would have dismantled the existing power groups to play a solo game. Her exit, alongside fellow contestant Adnan Shaikh, came after a second round of voting ended in a tie, forcing The Lion to eliminate both individuals to break the deadlock.

More About ‘The 50’

The 50, a reality format featuring 50 celebrities competing in a secluded "Palace," has become a focal point of television drama in 2026. The show relies heavily on contestant-led voting rather than public polls, a mechanic that frequently leads to the collapse of long-standing alliances. ‘The 50’: Top 4 Finalists Confirmed? ‘Reality TV King’ Prince Narula Misses Out on Spot.

Urvashi Dholakia, famous for her iconic "vamp" roles in Indian television, has maintained that her gameplay is strictly professional. In previous episodes, she pointedly remarked that "one actor supporting another" is not a guaranteed rule in the industry, foreshadowing the pragmatic approach she took during this week's elimination.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).