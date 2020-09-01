Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been one of the most loved couples of Kollywood. These two have been giving major couple goals ever since they’ve been dating each other. Neither Nayanthara nor Vignesh have said anything much about their relationship, however, they have never shied away from flaunting about their lovey-dovey affair on social media platforms. You’ll often seen the duo posting lovely pics from some family gathering or from the trips that they go. This time Nayanthara and Vignesh have shared pics on Instagram of Onam 2020 celebrations. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan To Tie the Knot in a Temple Amid Lockdown?

Nayanthara and her beau Vignesh Shivan celebrated the harvest festival of Kerala, Onam, together. The duo shared some lovely snaps of the same on Instagram and it’s just too cute to handle. The couple can been seen dressed in traditional attires for the auspicious occasion. Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar of South Cinema, is seen dressed in a traditional golden saree, accessorised with beautiful jhumkis, tied her hair in a low-bun and made it look perfect with the gajra. On the other hand, Vignesh was seen in traditional kasavu mundu and teamed it with matching t-shirt. Vignesh Shivan’s Post For Nayanthara Calling Her ‘The Mother Of My Future Children’ Takes The Internet By Storm (View Pic).

After seeing Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s pics together, fans have become even more curious to know when they would be tying the knot. On the work front, Nayanthara has intriguing projects in her kitty – Netrikann, Mookuthi Amman, Annaatthe and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

