Radikaa Sarathkumar’s latest comedy-drama, Thaai Kizhavi, has become a significant talking point in the Tamil film industry following its strong theatrical performance. Backed by actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan and directed by debutant Sivakumar Murugesan, the film has garnered critical acclaim for its witty portrayal of rural life and women's agency. As the movie continues to draw audiences to theatres, details regarding its transition to digital streaming platforms have surfaced. ‘Thadayam’ OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Samuthirakani’s Tamil Crime Drama Series Online.

'Thaai Kizhavi' OTT Release Update

According to industry reports, the exclusive digital streaming rights for Thaai Kizhavi have been acquired by JioHotstar. While the production team has not yet officially locked in a specific date, the film is expected to make its digital premiere in the last week of March 2026.

Typically, Tamil films follow a four-week theatrical window before arriving on OTT platforms. Given the film's theatrical launch on February 27, a late-March release aligns with current industry standards. Additionally, the satellite broadcasting rights have reportedly been secured by Vijay Television.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Thaai Kizhavi’:

'Thaai Kizhavi' Box Office Performance

The film has emerged as a "sleeper hit," recording impressive numbers over its opening weekend. Starting with a modest INR2.65 crore on Friday, the film saw a massive surge, eventually crossing the INR 22 crore mark globally within its first three days.

In India, the net collections reached approximately INR 14.24 crore by the end of its first Monday. Critics have particularly praised Radikaa Sarathkumar’s "mass-y" and commanding performance as Pavunuthaayi, a stern matriarch who navigates a family property dispute with sharp wit and resilience.

More About 'Thaai Kizhavi'

Thaai Kizhavi marks the directorial debut of Sivakumar Murugesan, who previously worked as a writer on the critically acclaimed Kadaisi Vivasayi. The film features a robust ensemble cast, including Radikaa Sarathkumar as the lead protagonist, Singampuli, Aruldoss, and Munishkanth in pivotal supporting roles, and Bala Saravanan and Ilavarasu provide comedic and emotional depth. Amid Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha Sornalingam Divorce Buzz, Trisha Krishnan’s Last Birthday Wish for Actor Resurfaces (View Post).

The movie’s soundtrack, composed by Nivas K Prasanna, has also contributed to its popularity, notably the track "Thaai Kizhavi Varaa", which was sung by producer Sivakarthikeyan. The film’s success is being viewed as a significant win for content-driven rural dramas in the 2026 box office calendar.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2026 10:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).