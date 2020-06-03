Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan To Tie the Knot in a Temple Amid Lockdown?

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wedding bells may soon start ringing for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The couple who started dating in 2015 is going strong since then and guess, they realised it's time they take the big plunge. While the actress is fiercely guarded about her personal life, a report in Tollywood.net suggests that she's ready and excited to tie the knot with her beau. The couple is currently in a live-in relationship and it's time they decided to take it to the next level. Nayanthara – Vignesh Shivan and Nazriya Nazim – Fahadh Faasil Attempt the Gesture Challenge on TikTok During Quarantine, and They’re Clearly Enjoying It! Watch Video.

As per the same reports, the couple is keen on having a very intimate wedding ceremony. They are thinking about tying the knot in a temple with few guests in attendance and they don't want to wait too long for it. Apparently, there are chances that they may get married amid the ongoing lockdown. And with the guidelines in place, they can ensure that it would be a small affair as they always wanted it to be. Nayanthara and Ajmal Ameer's Vignesh Shivan-Produced Movie Netrikann To Have An Independence Day 2020 Release (Details Inside).

Rumours of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's marriage have been doing the rounds for the longest of time now but he couple has never reacted to it. While she has called him the love of her life, he has tagged her as the mother of his future children. Speaking about being adorable, is there any couple who can beat them at it? Nah, don't think so.