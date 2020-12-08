Niharika Konidela, daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu and Padmaja Konidela, is all set to get hitched in a royal affair to Chaitanya JV. It was in August this year when the duo had gotten engaged and we did see numerous pictures from the function of the popular Tollywood family across social media platforms. Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV would be tying the knot on December 9 at the Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur. But before that one cannot afford to miss the beautiful picture that the bride-to-be has shared on Instagram from her pellikuthuru function. Niharika Konidela - Chaitanya Engagement Pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun Attend the Ceremony.

Niharika Konidela’s pre-wedding festivities reportedly started from December 5 and the picture that she has dropped online will leave you emotional. Niharika, a producer and actress, opted for her mother’s engagement outfit for her pellikuthuru function. She draped the beautiful 32-year-old blue Benarasi saree with golden border and left everyone mesmerised with lovely jewels and traditional look for her pre-wedding ceremony. Nagendra Babu dropped a heartwarming comment on his daughter’s post that read, “My wife looks pretty.but my niha thalli looks like an angel”. Allu Arjun and Family Leave for Udaipur in Style to Attend Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s Destination Wedding.

Niharika Konidela’s cousins and other family members have left for Udaipur already and those pictures were all over the internet yesterday. Reports are rife that the family would be putting up a special performance at the pre-wedding functions and also on the big day. About the grand affair, a source had revealed to TOI, “It will be three days of celebrations and a family reunion of sorts as Allu Arjun and Ram Charan will be taking a break from their respective shoot schedules to attend the wedding.” We just cannot wait to see pictures of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV in their wedding looks!

