Telugu actress Niharika Konidela got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Chaitanya Jonnalagadda and their pictures are all over the internet. The ceremony was a very intimate but a starry gathering. The engagement was held at Hyderabad's Trident hotel. Niharika's beau isn't from the entertainment industry and is a software engineer hailing from Guntur. His father is the Inspector General of Guntur Police Department. Niharika Konidela Shares Adorable Pics with Fiance Chaitanya Jonnalagedda.

For the ones who don't know, Niharika is the daughter of Nagendra Babu and the niece of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. She is the younger sister of Varun Tej, and Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish are her cousin brothers. The actors were present on this special occasion and you can find their pictures below. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Others Come Together for Makar Sankranti 2020 Celebration! View Pic.

Check Out their Engagement Pics

Pics from @IamNiharikaK's Engagement with Chaitanya today at Hyderabad Best Wishes to the Couple. pic.twitter.com/Bukx5l4b9k — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) August 13, 2020

Niharika is known for starring in movies like Oka Manasu, Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actress had recently introduced her beau to her fans via an adorable Instagram post. Post their engagement, there has been no official announcement on their wedding date but they are expected to reveal it very soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).