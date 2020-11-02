Nizhal is the upcoming Malayalam thriller starring Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara in the lead. It marks the directorial debut of Appu N Bhattathiri, a State Award-winning editor. The makers have released the first look poster of the film on a very special occasion. Today, November 2, is the film’s male lead Kunchacko Boban’s birthday and on this very special day, the actor’s character in the film, Mr John Baby, and his look has been released by 32 Mollywood directors. These filmmakers are the ones who have worked with the actor in the past. Nizhal: Kunchacko Boban And Nayanthara Team Up For A Malayalam Movie!

The title of the film Nizhal in Malayalam means shadow. While sharing the poster, it was captioned as, “Presenting yours truly as, First Class Judicial Magistrate.....Mr. JOHN BABY....Sometimes, you have to fear your own Shadow!!!!.......“NIZHAL”.......” Kunchacko Boban, who looks intense in a roughly beard avatar, is seen wearing a mask. He has also suffered a few bruises on his face that is hidden behind the mask. CONFIRMED! Kunchacko Boban Starrer Anjaam Pathiraa To Be Remade In Hindi (Read Statement).

Kunchacko Boban In Nizhal

Talking about the film, Kunchacko Boban had earlier told TOI, “Even though it’s a thriller, we believe this movie delves into a hitherto unexplored terrain. After Anjaam Pathiraa, it’s a movie in this genre that really got me excited.” The makers are reportedly hoping to release Nizhal early next year!

