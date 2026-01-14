In a scathing critique of modern fan culture, National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara has hit out at the "rowdyism and goonism" she claims has targeted her latest release, Parasakthi. Speaking in an interview, the filmmaker addressed the coordinated online attacks and "slander" allegedly orchestrated by supporters of actor Thalapathy Vijay following a tense box-office standoff. ‘Parasakthi’ Review: Sivakarthikeyan and Sudha Kongara’s Tamil Political Drama on Hindi Imposition Fails To Impress Critics, Who Call It Dull and Emotionally Distant.

Sudha Kongara’s Response to Thalapathy Vijay Fans

While Kongara avoided naming the actor directly for much of the conversation, she was explicit about the nature of the vitriol directed at her film. She characterised the digital backlash, which included personal defamation and organised review-bombing, as a toxic extension of star worship that hinders the creative process.

"There is slander and defamation of the worst kind, hiding behind unknown IDs," Kongara told The Hollywood Reporter India. "We have to counter that. You wonder where it is coming from and you know where it is coming from."

She further described the situation as a systemic issue within the industry, stating, "This is the rowdyism and goonism we are fighting against. It is coming from the fans of the actor whose film has not released, thanks to their own bulls**t."

Targeted Social Media Threats

The director cited specific instances of intimidation on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). One notable example she referenced was a post from a prominent fan account that demanded a public apology from the director to "Anna" (Vijay) as a prerequisite for the film's success.

The post in question warned that it was "not a big deal" to get a Censor Board certificate, but that Kongara must get an "Apology Certificate" from the fans to ensure Parasakthi would run in theatres. Kongara dismissed these demands as irrational attempts to exert control over the box office through fear tactics rather than artistic merit.

Defending the Film's Political Core

The friction is rooted in the perceived competition between Kongara’s Parasakthi and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. However, Kongara argued that the attacks were an attempt to bury the film’s actual subject matter: the 1960s anti-Hindi imposition protests.

The director revealed that the film faced immense pressure not just from online trolls, but also from institutional hurdles, nearly being derailed by 25 requested modifications from the CBFC just a day before its release.

"Just allowing your film to speak doesn't seem to be enough in this day and age of marketing," she remarked. "I am hoping it takes off... reaching more people despite the coordinated efforts to suppress it."

A Message on Industry Integrity

Despite the "mixed reviews" and the social media "circus," Kongara remained steadfast in her decision to bring the historical drama to life with Sivakarthikeyan. She addressed the pivot from the original project Purananooru (initially set with Suriya), clarifying that such shifts are professional realities that should not be weaponised by fan groups. 'Jana Nayagan': Vijay Starrer Film Makers KVN Productions LLP Move Supreme Court; Seek Ex-parte Stay on Madras High Court Order Stalling Certification by CBFC.

In her concluding remarks, Kongara issued a call for a more mature cinematic landscape where films can coexist without what she described as "targeted attacks."

