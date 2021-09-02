Pawan Kalyan needs no introduction. All cinema fanatics, regardless of them being from the Sout or not, have seen Pawan Kalyan in films and have loved his on-screen presence always. The actor, who is known to back films that have a message, is always working towards making entertainment for the audience more meaningful. His films are intriguing, mass-entertainers and always put a smile on your face. His action scenes are like no other and fans eagerly wait for his fighting scenes in films always.

But apart from being a part of amazing films, he has been a part of many amazing songs as well. Some songs, just like his films, have special messages. Some songs are about patriotism, and some are about positive thinking. His song are as ever-green as his flicks and you will often see his fans listen to his old songs even now. Songs like "Le Le Lele", "Ye Mera Jahan", "I am an Indian" are some of his loved songs.

Today as the actor turns 50, we decided to celebrate it with some songs of his. Part of big blockbusters, these songs were classics at the time they were released and are remembered even now. Intriguing videos, soulful beats and Pawan Kalyan emoting every emotion like a pro, that's what makes these songs so special.

Take A Look At The Songs Below:

Le Le Lele From Gudumba Shankar

This song from Gudumba Shankar, without a doubt, sums up Pawan Kalyan’s vision. The song talks about his approach to life and how one can live it peacefully.

Ye Mera Jahan From Khushi

Penned by Abbas Tyrewalla, "Ye Mera Jahan" is one of the instant hit songs of Kalyan. The upbeat music, Power Star’s unique dance moves and his captivating personality is a treat to watch.

Naaraz Kaakura From Johnny

"Naaraz Kaakura" was penned by Kalyan’s close associate Masterji, Naaraz Kaakura. The song is about public issues we generally face in our country. The song talks about how we should put humanity above religion always.

Chalore Chalore Chal From Jalsa

Another positive song from Pawan's film is "Chalore Chalore Chal". The song talks about how we should always focus on our goals and not be distracted by petty things. The song talks about the battle we all fight within ourselves.

I am an Indian From Badri

If anyone can make slogans like "I am an Indian" and "Proud to be an Indian" sound so good and energetic in a song, it is only Pawan Kalyan who can do it. The song is all about patriotism, how we should fight together against all evils and protect our country.

Pawan Kalyan has always been about making an impact on the audience and these songs of his surely are very influential. Join us in wishing the star a very Happy Birthday, and yes do not forget to listen to his songs and watch his films today.

