In a significant development that could impact a lot of South films in the upcoming days, theatres in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to face a complete shutdown starting June 1, 2025. This comes at a time when Kamal Haasan's Tamil actor drama Thug Life and Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu are gearing up for release. According to a report in Cinema Express, nearly 60 exhibitors met prominent Telugu producers, including Dil Raju and Suresh Babu, in Hyderabad to address their grievances about the current rental-based revenue system. They have temporarily agreed to call off the strikes and allow the biggies to release in the theatres. ‘Thug Life’ Trailer: Mani Ratnam’s Trailer Packs Punch; Promises Film That Will Be Engrossing Watch! (Video).

Telugu Film Exhibitors To Put Strike on Hold Amid ‘Thug Life’ and ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ Release

According to a report in Cinema Express, leading film producers met with the exhibitors' association on Wednesday (May 21) to discuss the ongoing dispute over the revenue sharing model. An unofficial agreement was reached between both parties. A source close to the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) told the publication that the distributors have temporarily put a hold on the decision to shut down all single-screen theatres amid Thug Life and Hari Hara Veera Mallu's release. The decision was made considering the potential business that both films could bring upon their theatrical release.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Thaug Life’:

An official confirmation has yet to be made. Updates regarding the duration of the shutdown's temporary hold are also expected to be announced. The report also suggested that the TFCC chairman, Dr Pratani Ramakrishna Goud, asked the governments of both states to intervene in the matter and reintroduce the percentage-based system, which would comparatively benefit everyone, including small producers.

About ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyoti Krishna. This historical drama, starring actor and politician Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is set in the Mughal Empire and follows the story of Veera Mallu, the first person to lead a rebellion against the Mughal Empire. The cast also includes Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Nidhi Agerwal and Nora Fatehi. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 12, 2025. ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ Release Date Postponed: Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol’s Period Drama To Hit Theatres on May 9, 2025.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’:

About ‘Thug Life’

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life marks the acclaimed filmmaker's first film in 37 years with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. Bankrolled by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies, the star-studded ensemble cast also includes Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, and Nassar, among others in key roles. Thug Life is scheduled for a grand release on June 5, 2025.

