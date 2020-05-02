Payal Ghosh Diagnosed with Malaria, Says ‘I Was Sure That It Wasn’t COVID-19 As I Have Taken All the Measures’

Payal Ghosh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Payal Ghosh is down with malaria. She says she will be fine soon, and her spirit is high. "I felt uneasy a couple of days ago. My head started hurting and I had slight fever later in the night. I was sure that it wasn't Covid-19 as I had taken all the measures. But my family was worried. We got the tests done and it was malaria," she said. Payal Ghosh Makes the Most of Her Lockdown Time Engaging in This Pastime (View Pics)

"I would be fine soon and my spirit is high. It's nothing like what the less fortunate are suffering right now. I hope this pandemic ends soon and we all can resume the normal life," she added. Payal, who was last seen in "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi" with Rishi Kapoor, said a few kind words after the actor's demise earlier this week. Ramayan Top Entertainer, Kanika Kapoor Most-Searched Amid Lockdown.

"Thank you for launching me, Rishi uncle. And I would never forget the beautiful lines he said 'Maine bohot ladkiyo ko launch kiya hai aur aapka bhi swagat hai' (I have launched many girls in movies, you are welcome too)," she said.