Payal Ghosh Makes the Most of Her Lockdown Time Engaging in This Pastime (View Pics)

Payal Ghosh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Payal Ghosh has taken to gardening during the quarantine period. "I just love gardening. I used to do that as a kid with my grandparents and they would tell me stories while gardening and the entire family would have breakfast together. I have some amazing memories of gardening. I never got the time once I started acting," she said.

"Since there is more time now, I thought of starting it again. I have a variety of plants in my house and some of my friends have started calling it a nursery which I am just loving," she added.

Payal Ghosh Makes the Most of Her Quarantine Time

Payal has mostly featured in films in South Indian languages like Telugu, Kannada and Tamil. She was last seen in a 2017 Bollywood film titled "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi", which also starred veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.