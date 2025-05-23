Singer and spiritual therapist Keneeshaa Francis has been grabbing headlines due to her alleged connection with the dramatic split of Ravi Mohan and his estranged ex-wife Aarti Ravi. For the unversed, rumours about a romance between the Tamil actor and Keneeshaa have been doing rounds on the internet ever since the duo made a joint appearance at a wedding in Chennai a few days back. Amid this, the singer has hit back at trolls who sent her abusive messages and threats for her alleged involvement in Ravi Mohan's ugly divorce. Aarti Ravi Blames ‘Third Person’ for Breaking Up Marriage With Ravi Mohan, Calls Actor’s Abuse Allegations ‘Comical’ – See Statement.

Keneeshaa Francis Calls out Trolls Passing Mean Comments on Her Amid Ravi Mohan’s Divorce

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday (May 22), Keneeshaa Francis posted a couple of screenshots of people passing mean comments on her amid Ravi Mohan's divorce battle with Aarti Ravi. She said that they are unaware of her truth. She posted a powerful picture of a woman with Goddess Durga as her shadow and wrote, "I understand that because most of you don't know my truth and pain - words like this and more are so easy to lay upon me. Im sorry that your assumptions about me are hurting you. I hope you cane forgive me for that. I pray to all the Gods of light, that someday soon, you will see the truth that will unfold and that day, I promise I wont hold you back for what you say."

Keneeshaa Francis Hits Back at People Passing Negative Comments on Her

She continued, "I f I'm wrong, I'm happy to be punished by the legislation and each of you angry people. Until that day, could you please allow me to breathe a moment without hatred?" Keneeshaa also shared screenshots of the negative messages she received on her DM amid the drama. A troll texted her, "Hey prostitute, Ravi's side chick. How much payment did you get from Ravi? Isnt it enough for you?" while others accused her of breaking the Ponniyin Selvan actor's family. Ravi Mohan’s Estranged Ex Wife Aarti Ravi Demands INR 40 Lakh Alimony per Month Post Divorce From Tamil Actor – Reports.

Keneeshaa Francis Shares Screenshots of Abusive Messages Sent to Her

In another story, Keneeshaa said that she will not turn off her comments on Instagram as she has nothing to hide from anybody, and no one has the right to question her actions. Meanwhile, reports suggested that Ravi Mohan's ex wife Aarti Ravi requested a monthly alimony of INR 40 lakh from the actor following their separation. Their next hearing in the court will be on June 12, 2025.

