Prabhas 20: Georgia Schedule Of the Film Wraps Up Despite Coronavirus Scare, Makers Reveal First Look to Be Out Soon! 

A few days ago, we spotted actress Pooja Hegde leaving for Georgia to shoot for her film with Prabhas which has been temporarily titled as Prabhas 20. The actress posted a picture of herself sporting a mask and while film shoots are being cancelled everywhere given the coronavirus scare, it looks like the shoot for Prabhas' film continued in Georgia. The film's director Radha Krishna Kumar took to Twitter to reveal that the Georgian schedule of the film has wrapped and that a first look of the film will be released soon. Amid Coronavirus Scare, Pooja Hegde and Crew of Prabhas 20 Jet Off To Georgia (View Pic).

The crew over the last few days has been shooting in extreme weather conditions. In another tweet, Radha Krishna said that the team has been shooting in the rain and 10 degrees-cold. What's surprising is that the crew continued to shoot despite coronavirus scare. Taking to Twitter about the recent schedule's wrap, director Radha Kumar wrote, "One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kickass schedule!! Lovely people you are!! #Prabhas20. First look soon."'Prabhas 20' Starts Rolling! Superstar Shares A Glimpse From The Radha Krishna Directorial (View Pic).

Check Out His Tweet Here:

One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kickass schedule!! Lovely people you are!! #Prabhas20 First look soon 😊😊 — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 17, 2020

Hearing that the film's first look will be out soon, Prabhas' fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to Twitter to get '#Prabhas20FirstLook' trending. The film's director had previously mentioned that it is going to be a love story that will be shot on a lavish scale. Prabhas 20 had kicked off its first schedule in Hyderabad last year. The film is being bankrolled by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. A release date of the film is yet to be announced and it looks like it will release long with the first look.