Amid Coronavirus Scare, Pooja Hegde and Crew of Prabhas 20 Jet Off To Georgia (View Pic)

The coronavirus health scare has left people all over the world in the state of panic. Film industries too are taking extra precautions to be safe and healthy in this fearful atmosphere. In a past few days, there has been series of updates that informs about the delay of films, events and shoots. Amid this, the makers of Prabhas 20 are in no mood to chill. The cast took off to Georgia for the film's shoot and female lead Pooja Hegde's latest picture is a proof. 'Prabhas 20' Starts Rolling! Superstar Shares A Glimpse From The Radha Krishna Directorial (View Pic).

The south hottie posted a picture wearing a pink short sweatshirt and the mask that protects against COVID-19. She wrote in the caption, "The things I do for the love of films... Georgia, here I come...(Rocky Theme song playing in the background)#Prabhas20 #backoffcorona #shootlife." Check out the post below.

Well, it is good to see that the makers are so passionate about filmmaking but is it worth the health? In the situation where most of them are looking forward to shut-downs and quarantines, the makers of Prabhas 20 seem too ambitious to keep their schedule running on track.

The film is directed by Radha Krishna. Prabhas was last seen in the much-hyped multi lingual film, Saaho. The film did have a decent box office collection but clearly failed to impress the critics as well as a large chunk of audience. The fans are hence looking forward to this untitled project of the superstar. Coming back to the Prabhas 20 shoot, we hope that the makers are extra cautious while on their journey to Georgia!