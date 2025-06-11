Premalu emerged as one of Malayalam cinema's biggest hits in 2024, arguably becoming Indian cinema's most financially successful release of the year. Made on a modest budget of INR 3 crore, the romantic comedy grossed an astounding INR 136 crore worldwide. Directed by Girish AD and starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, the film earned widespread acclaim not just in Kerala but across India, especially after its OTT release. Premalu Gets Thumbs Up From SS Rajamouli; Filmmaker Lauds Son SS Karthikeya for Distributing the Rom-Com’s Telugu Version.

While the original film ended on a slightly open note, a sequel wasn't strictly necessary. However, during Premalu's success celebration, Bhavana Studios surprised fans by announcing Premalu 2 through an animated video. The teaser confirmed the return of the original cast - including Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Mathew Thomas, Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan, and Shyam Mohan - with Girish AD back as director.

A year later, however, Premalu 2 has yet to begin production, despite initial plans to start filming in June 2025. Strong rumours suggest the sequel may not materialise, with one of the lead actors reportedly unhappy with the script.

Dileesh Pothan on 'Premalu 2'

Dileesh Pothan, actor-director and head of Bhavana Studios, was recently questioned about Premalu 2 during promotions for his upcoming film, Ronth. While confirming that Girish AD's next project would be under his banner, Pothan denied it was Premalu 2. Fahadh Faasil and scenarist Syam Puskaran (who had a cameo in Premalu) are the other producers of Premalu.

Girish AD's next directorial won't be Premalu 2 👀❗ Bankrolled by Bhavana Studios and an official announcement regarding this can be expected soon ⌛✅ pic.twitter.com/RAG2hqEXdt — Elton. (@elton_offl) June 10, 2025

Reports suggest this mystery film may instead star Nivin Pauly in the lead. So, what’s happening with the Premalu sequel?

Is 'Premalu 2' Indefinitely Postponed?

Persistent rumours indicate Naslen is dissatisfied with the current script, and without his approval, the project cannot proceed. This has allegedly caused tension between the actor and Girish AD. Another hurdle is scheduling - both Naslen and Mamitha Baiju’s market value has surged post-Premalu, making their dates harder to align. Mamitha is currently focusing on Tamil cinema and hasn’t committed to any new Malayalam projects. Premalu Movie Review: Naslen and Mamitha Baiju's Sparkling Chemistry Tries Hard to Steer This Erratic Romcom.

Bhavana Studios' Last Video Update on 'Premalu 2'

While no official statement confirms Premalu 2's cancellation, the likelihood of production commencing grows slimmer by the day. This is particularly disappointing, as a well-executed sequel could potentially surpass the original film’s success.

How Did 'Premalu' End? (Spoilers)

The film follows Sachin, a recent graduate who moves to Hyderabad to fund his UK visa. Staying with his friend Amal Davis, he meets and falls for Reenu, an IT professional new to the city. Their budding romance faces competition from Reenu’s arrogant colleague, Aadhi, leading to clashes.

After Sachin confesses his feelings, Reenu initially rejects him. However, once he relocates temporarily, she realises her own affection for him. The film concludes with Reenu declaring her love just as Sachin departs for the UK, leaving them to navigate a long-distance relationship - a satisfying yet open-ended finale. Premalu is streaming in India on JioHotstar.

