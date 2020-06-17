Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Biju Menon and Other Malayalam Film Personalities Come Forward to Support Ayyappanum Koshiyum Director Sachy

South IANS| Jun 17, 2020 12:39 PM IST
Prithviraj Sukumaran, Biju Menon and Other Malayalam Film Personalities Come Forward to Support Ayyappanum Koshiyum Director Sachy
Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sachy, Biju Menon (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Leading film personalities like actor Prithviraj, Biju Menon, directors Renjith and B. Unnikrishnan have come to the rescue of ailing writer-director K.R. Sachidanandan and joined hands to see how the best medical care could be given to him. Popularly known as Sachy, the 48-year-old is admitted to an intensive care unit of a leading hospital in Thrissur. He had suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday and doctors treating him said that two days are very crucial. Ayyappanum Koshiyum Director Sachy Hospitalised Following Cardiac Arrest; Currently on Mechanical Ventilation in the Critical Care Unit

It was at this time that close friends of Sachy got together and are now trying to rope in top experts to interact with the doctors treating him. They have also expressed their desire to hire an air ambulance to shift him to another hospital, if the situation demands. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Post Quarantine Mantra Is All About Burning It Out in the Gym (View Pic)

Sachy was recovering from a hip surgery when he suffered a cardiac arrest. Sachy, a practicing lawyer at the Kerala High court, turned to the film industry by first jointly writing scripts and then went solo. His second film as a director, 'Ayyapanum Koshyum', turned out to be the biggest grosser this year, till the lockdown kicked in.

Tags:
Ayyappanum Koshiyum Director Sachy B Unnikrishnan Biju Menon Director Sachy Prithviraj Sukumaran Renjith Sachy Sachy Cardiac Arrest
