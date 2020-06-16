Ayyappanum Koshiyum Director Sachy Hospitalised Following Cardiac Arrest; Currently on Mechanical Ventilation in the Critical Care Unit

Malayalam filmmaker, Sachidanandan aka Sachy has been hospitalised. Reportedly, the director was taken to Thrissur’s Jubilee Mission hospital on June 16, 2020, after following a cardiac arrest. Earlier on June 15, Sachy had undergone a total hip replacement surgery. The reports further elaborate that he is currently in critical care unit and is on a ventilator. Also, his CT scan is suggestive of hypoxic brain damage. For the unversed, he is the man behind Mollywood movie, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Indeed, 2020 is turning out to be one chaotic year for the entertainment industry. Malayalam Film Producer Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair Dies at 83.

An official letter from the Jubilee Mission hospital where Sachy is currently getting treated reads, "Mr. Sachidananad was received today early morning at Jubilee Mission Medical college from another hospital on 16th June 2020 after sustained cardiac arrest, few hours post total hip replacement surgery. Currently, he is being treated in the critical care unit with mechanical ventilation and other supportive measures. A multi-disciplinary team is involved in his care. He is presently neurologically obtunded. CT scan is suggestive of hypoxic brain damage. His recovery can be prognosticated only after 48-72 hours post unit."

Known to be a prominent face from the Mollywood industry, apart from Ayyappanum Koshiyum, he has also directed film namely Anarkali. Sachy has also tried his hands-on scripting with hits like Ramaleela, Driving License and Seniors. Hope he recovers soon.

