Pushpa: Allu Arjun Is In No Hurry To Resume The Shoot Of His Upcoming Telugu Flick?

Allu Arjun In Pushpa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus outbreak has not only affected thousands of lives across the globe, it has also drastically affected numerous industries and businesses and one among it is the show business. Be it shooting of upcoming films, commercials, TV shows or web series, everything had to be suspended in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the films that were scheduled to be released during the time of summer this year, have also been postponed. Now the latest update is on the shooting schedule of Allu Arjun’s upcoming Telugu flick, Pushpa. Pushpa: Makers Of Allu Arjun Starrer To Spend Rs 6 Crore On A Six-Minute Chase Sequence?

Pushpa, the upcoming action thriller, is directed by Sukumar. This film was scheduled to be released during the time of Diwali this year, however, the shooting of it had to be stopped owing to the novel coronavirus. There are several filmmakers, actors and producers, who are looking forward to resume the shoot of their pending projects at the earliest. But that’s really not the case with Allu Arjun. The Tollywood hunk is reportedly in no hurry to resume the shoot of Pushpa, reports Telugu Cinema.

Pushpa is made on a large scale and there were reports of the film being shot indoors after receiving permission from the authorities. The report states that not only new set will have to be created, but the filmmaker will have to manage and shoot it with a minimum crew. Allu Arjun does not want to risk the lives of the crew members seeing the rising number of coronavirus cases in Telangana. Hence, the actor is planning to resume to shoot for the film only in August. However, we’ll have to wait for an official update from the makers. Disha Patani Roped In for a Special Song in Allu Arjun’s Action-Thriller Pushpa?

Pushpa will also feature Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the lead actress, whereas, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj are featured in supporting roles. Pushpa is produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.