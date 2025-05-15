Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently one of the most bankable actresses in the country. The actress, who was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, is back in the news due to her dating rumours. If reports are to be believed, Samantha is dating filmmaker and her Citadel: Honey Bunny director, Raj Nidimoru. Amid the speculations, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures, which also featured a cute click of her with Raj, leaving fans speculating that there is definitely something more than friendship between the two. Meanwhile, Raj Nidimoru's wife, Shhyamali De, shared a note on her Instagram story that has gone viral on social media. ‘New Beginnings’: Samantha Ruth Pabhu Posts Picture of Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru, As She Announces Her Debut Production ‘Subham’ (See Pics).

Raj Nidimoru’s Wife Shhyamali De’s Instagram Post Goes Viral Amid Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Rumours

On Wednesday (May 14), Shhyamali De took to he Instagram story and shared a positive note. The post read, "I send blessings and love to everyone who - Thinks of me, sees me, hears me, hears of me, speaks to me, speaks of me, reads of me, writes of me and meets me today." While she did not name anyone in the post, the note grabbed attention due to its timing. It came at a time when Samantha shared a cosy aeroplane selfie with Raj Nidimoru on Instagram.

Shhyamali Dey’s Cryptic Note on Instagram

In Samantha's recent Instagram post, the actress could be seen celebrating the successful release of her debut production, Subham, along with her team. While the post features several pictures, the one that stood out was a selfie of Samantha and Raj taken on the plane.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Latest Instagram Post

Who is Shhyamali De?

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru's wife, Shhyamali De, also has a connection to the world of showbiz. A psychology graduate, she has worked as an assistant director under renowned filmmakers such as Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj. She is also a scriptwriter and has served as a creative consultant in filmmaking. Some of her notable works include Rang De Basanti (2006), Omkara (2006), and Ek Nadir Golpo (2008), among others.

Raj and Shhyamali reportedly got married in 2015 and are proud parents of a daughter. She has over 2,800 followers on Instagram and frequently shares posts about positivity and her pet dog, Chikki. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Make Joint Appearance at World Pickleball League 2025 Amid Dating Rumours (See Pics).

Shhyamali De With Husband Raj Nidimoru

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who got married to Naga Chaitanya in 2017, mutually parted ways with him in 2021. Following this Naga Chaitanya got married to Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024.

