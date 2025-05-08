Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently one of the most sought-after actresses in the country. After winning hearts in South India, the Theri star has now captivated audiences across the nation with her impressive acting and undeniable screen presence. Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took the internet by storm with her latest Instagram post. The actress who is currently on a promotional campaign for her debut production Shubham, shared a photo dump on her Instagram handle, which also featured a couple of pictures of her rumoured boyfriend Raj Nidimoru. The dating rumours of Raj and Samantha have been doing rounds for quite some time now. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Make Joint Appearance at World Pickleball League 2025 Amid Dating Rumours (See Pics).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘New Beginning’

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, May 7, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a carousel of pictures which included photos from a recent photoshoot, a photo of a bouquet, a picture from the set of Shubham and several other random snaps. However, what caught everyone's attention was a solo picture of Raj Nidimoru and Samantha's selfie with him. While sharing the photos, the actress wrote in the caption, "It’s been a long road, but here we are New beginnings @tralalamovingpictures #Subham releases on May 9th."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Latest Photo Dump Featuring Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha and Raj's dating rumours surfaced shortly after the duo worked together in the 2024 series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The Prime Video series directed by Raj & DK also starred Varun Dhawan. A few weeks ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple to seek blessings from the Almighty ahead of the release of her debut production, Shubham. She was accompanied by Raj Nidimoru during the visit, sparking dating rumours. Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’ Season 2 To Release in 2026, As Prime Video Cancels ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ and ‘Citadel: Diana’.

About ‘Shubham’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her debut production, Shubham, under the banner Tralala Productions. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the Telugu movie features Harshith Reddy, Shriya Kontham, Gavireddy Srinivas and Charan Peri among others. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 9, 2025.

