Amid dating rumours, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru were spotted together at the World Pickleball League 2025 match. The actress, who owns the Chennai Super Champs pickleball team, shared several images on Instagram, including one of her walking alongside Raj, followed by another where Raj watches her as she cheers for her team. The penultimate photo features a group shot with Samantha posing with the entire team while holding Raj’s hand. This gesture sparked speculation among fans about the status of their relationship. Raj Nidimoru, one half of the acclaimed filmmaking duo Raj and DK, is known for directing hits like The Family Man, Farzi and Citadel: Honey Bunny. ‘Simple Act of Tuning In’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals How Meditation Transformed Her Life, Leading To ‘Calm and Peace’ (Watch Video).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru at Pickleball Event

