RRR actor Ram Charan, who has essayed Rama Raju's role in the epic movie, is savouring the success of the SS Rajamouli directorial. As the movie mints money with unprecedented figures from all over India, Ram Charan decided to gift his team with gold coins. RRR Star Ram Charan Walked Barefoot in Black Attire in Mumbai for This Reason!

Before leaving for Mumbai, the star invited as many as 35 technicians who have worked on the Rajamouli directorial for a luncheon at his place. As reported, Charan had a brief chat with the heads of various departments as he had invited the technicians from the cinematography, direction, and other departments. RRR Box Office Collection Week 2: Hindi Version Of Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s Film Stands At A Total Of Rs 184.59 Crore In India!

Check It Out:

#RamCharan's heartful gesture towards #RRR unit. Charan gifted 1 Thula Gold coins to RRR unit.👏 pic.twitter.com/VGKbMrWSIF — Sreedhar Marati (@SreedharSri4u) April 3, 2022

Charan surprised them all by gifting each of them a gold coin weighing 1 tola (11.6 gms). This gesture by Ram Charan has sure won the hearts. Ram Charan, then headed to Mumbai, where he was received by a huge mob, fans, and others, who wished him glorious success for RRR.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2022 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).