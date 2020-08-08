Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to get married! The couple is tying knot on 8 August, 2020 in Hyderabad in an intimate yet studded affair. The pictures from their wedding festivities were doing the rounds for a while now. After hush-hush ring ceremony, the couple decided to keep the deets of their wedding public and have already started posting snaps. One such snap was posted by south actress Samantha Akkineni. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Bridegroom Poses with Father Suresh Babu and Uncle Venkatesh Daggubati Ahead Of the Royal Ceremony!.

The gorgeous diva posted an equally gorgeous picture picture on Instagram, hinting at her excitement for the wedding. In the frame, we see a happy picture of hers and Rana at the wedding venue. The snap is from the pre wedding festivities. The Baahubali actor looks stylish in an off-white traditional wear and shades. On the other hand, Samantha dazzles in a yellow Arpita Mehta creation. In the caption, she wrote, "It’s time to celebrate you @ranadaggubati our rock star ...... #bigday #ranawedsmiheeka."

Samantha Akkineni's Post

As told before, Rana and Miheeka's wedding will be an extremely low-key affair. Only 30 guests are reportedly attending the D-day of the stars. However, fans and friends will definitely get to be a part of the big day through pictures later! Stay tuned.

