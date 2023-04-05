Rashmika Mandanna is one of the vivacious actresses of Tollywood. The beauty has also worked in a few Kannada, Tamil and Hindi films as well. The south siren has spelled magic with her works on the big screens. Be it rom-coms or action-drama or masala entertainer or any other genre, Rashmika has proved her mettle as an actress. Rashmika, who made her acting debut in 2016 with Kirik Party, had rose to prominence with her very first film itself. She went on to act in other hit flicks such as Geetha Govindam, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Pushpa: The Rise, Sita Ramam, Goodbye, Varisu among others. IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Rashmika Mandanna Puts On Energetic Performances for ‘Saami Saami’ and ‘Naatu Naatu’ (Watch Videos).

Rashmika Mandanna rings in her 27th birthday on April 5, 2023. On this special occasion, fans would love to celebrate the day with great zeal. What better than celebrating her birthday by grooving on some of her top tracks? Rashmika has danced to some of the grooviest, vibrant and peppy numbers such as “Saami Saami”, “Ranjithame” and many others. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her hit tracks that will get you grooving. Rashmika Mandanna Teaches 'Saami Saami' Hook Step to Govinda on Finale of DID Super Moms (Watch Video).

Whattey Beauty

This song from Bheeshma showcased Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna’s cute chemistry and unique dance styles. The dance settings were indeed a visual treat.

Ranjithame

Fans couldn’t stay calm when the makers had released this track from Varisu and as it brought together Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika. Be it the lead pair’s styling or the hook steps of this track, it was fans’ fave.

Mind Block

Rashmika Mandanna and Mahesh Babu won hearts with their sizzling chemistry and stylish moves in this track from Sarileru Neekevvaru. The two indeed stole hearts with their performances.

The Hic Song

The birthday girl had made her Hindi film debut with this flick titled Goodbye. And “The Hic Song” is an upbeat party track that will get anyone vibing on the dance floor.

Saami Saami

This song from Pushpa: The Rise, picturised on Allu Arjun and Rashmika, was a huge hit amongst the audience. In fact, one just can’t get over the hook steps of this song.

These are some of the hit tracks of the actress. Here’s wishing Rashmika Mandanna a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead with many amazing projects in her kitty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2023 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).