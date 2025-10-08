Telugu stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who have long been rumoured to be in a relationship, secretly got engaged on Friday (October 3. According to media reports, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony, which was attended only by their close friends and family. The couple are yet to officially announce their engagement. Amid all the buzz, attention has now turned to Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming films. Reports suggest that his next project is titled Rowdy Janardhana. Rumoured Lovebirds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Secretly Get Engaged, Wedding Set for February 2026 – Reports.

Vijay Deverakonda To Begin Filming ‘Rowdy Janardhana’ From October 2025?

Amid rumours surrounding his marriage, Vijay Deverakonda has report shifted his focus to his upcoming film titled Rowdy Janardhana. As per a recent report in Gulte, the Telugu action thriller will have its pooja ceremony on Saturday (October 11) in Hyderabad. The movie will go on floors from October 16, with the shoot scheduled to begin in Mumbai. Rowdy Janardhana will be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola.

Talking about Rowdy Janardhana during one of his recent interviews, Ravi Kiran Kola said, "What if a fictional character is told in the format of a biopic? That's Rowdy Janardhana." The title of the film was revealed inadvertently by producer Dil Raju during a press conference earlier this year.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Relationship

We have seen Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda on lunch and dinner outings on multiple occasions. Their secret vacation getaway pictures also hint that they are together. However, the actors refrain from discussing their relationship publicly. Rashmika Mandanna was earlier engaged to Kannada actor-director Rakshit Shetty, who was her co-star in her debut film Kirik Party. However, their relationship ended due to reasons unknown. Rashmika Mandanna’s Rumoured Fiancé Vijay Deverakonda Shows Off His Engagement Ring During Sathya Sai Baba Ashram Visit in Puttaparthi With Family (View Pics and Watch Video).

As Vijay Deverakonda gears up for Rowdy Janardhana, Rashmika Mandanna also has a string of exciting films coming. She will next be seen in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe film Thamma alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress also has The Girlfriend and Myssa in her pipeline.

