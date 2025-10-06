South Indian stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad on Friday (October 3). According to M9 News, the engagement was attended by close family and friends. Reports also confirmed that the couple is planning to get married in February 2026. However, the couple has not publicly confirmed their relationship or reacted to the recent reports yet. Adding to the buzz, the groom-to-be Vijay was spotted wearing a ring on his finger during his first public appearance after the secret engagement. Rumoured Lovebirds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Secretly Get Engaged, Wedding Set for February 2026 – Reports.

Vijay Deverakonda Shows Off His Engagement Ring

Amid speculations about his secret engagement with longtime girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda made a public appearance sporting a ring, leaving everyone excited. On Sunday (October 5), the Kingdom actor, along with his family, visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Prasanthi Nilayam ashram in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, to seek blessings. Vijay and his brother Anand had also done their schooling from Sri Sathya Sai Baba Higher Secondary School in AP's Anantapur.

In a video shared online, Vijay was seen arriving at the location. The Telugu star was welcomed with a bouquet of flowers. While posing for pictures, we could see a simple ring on his finger. This has fueled excitement among fans who eagerly await an official announcement about their relationship from the couple themselves.

Vijay Devearkonda Makes His First Public Appearance in Puttaparthi Amid Engagement Rumours With Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda Spotted Wearing a Ring Amid Rashmika Mandanna Engagement Rumours

Dating Rumours Began in 2018

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first sparked dating rumours in 2018 while shooting for Geetha Govindam. The speculations continued during Dear Comrade (2019). Netizens have frequently spotted the actors together on vacations, posting pictures from the same locations. In 2024, both actors finally confirmed that they weren’t single but refrained from naming their partners. ‘We Were Only Massively Surprised’: Rashmika Mandanna Shares the Story Behind Shooting ‘Tum Mere Na Huye’ Song From Her Upcoming Film ‘Thamma’ (View Post).

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Work Front

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Kingdom. He has no new projects officially announced. On the other hand, bride-to-be Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen in Kubera, next has the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe Film, Thamma, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

