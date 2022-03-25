Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhat and Ajay Devgn-starrer RRR was released in theatres on March 25, after several delays. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the movie revolves around two legendary revolutionaries and their struggling journey, while being far away from home. It will also unveil how both of them fought war against British colonialists in the 1920s. Having said that, as per the reviews, the epic period-action drama has garnered positive reactions from the critics. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the big screens, RRR got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. RRR Movie Review: SS Rajamouli's Big Fat Optical-Overload, Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, Is A Must-Watch In Theatres! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch RRR Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a film has been leaked and surfaced online for download and free watch. Unfortunately, every movie falls prey to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions were taken against these pirated sites, but even after getting blocked, the websites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps in future. RRR Trailer: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s Magnum Opus on Two Indian Revolutionaries Is High on Action (Watch Video).

For the unversed, RRR sees Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, Alia Bhat as Sita. Apart from the leads, the magnum opus also stars Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran in supporting roles. RRR is currently running in cinema halls near you.

