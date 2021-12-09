The makers of RRR have finally dropped the trailer of the most-anticipated Telugu movie. The trailer shows some power-packed action scenes that will leave you intrigued for the flick more. Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem is fierce and powerful with a strong avatar, on the other side Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju is a beast who fight with all his power. The synopsis of the movie reads, "A fictional tale about two legendary Indian revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in 1920's." The movies stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles and is slated to release on January 7, 2022 on theatres.

Watch The Trailer Below:

