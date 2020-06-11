Director of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's action entertainer Saaho, Sujeeth recently got engaged in a low-key ceremony amid lockdown. The Telugu filmmaker got engaged to Pravalika in a close-knit ceremony that was attended by family and also adhering to social distancing rules. Pictures of their engagement in a traditional ceremony have now made it to social media. The couple was seen decked up in an ethnic attire and were seen posing along with their family. Saaho Director Sujeeth Hits Jackpot; Roped in to Direct Chiranjeevi In Malayalam Blockbuster Lucifer's Telugu Remake.

Sujeeth's fiance Pravaliks is reported to be a dentist by profession. As per reports, the families of the bride and groom are yet to finalise a date for their wedding and an official announcement regarding the same will be made soon. In the pictures that have surfaced on social media, Sujeeth can be seen wearing an off-white sherwani whereas his fiance is seen draped in a gorgeous green saree with a beautiful heavy border.

Check Out Pictures from Sujeeth's Engagement Here:

View this post on Instagram Congratulations sujeeth Anna 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 A post shared by Buggani Umesh (@umeshbuggani) on Jun 10, 2020 at 10:18pm PDT

Reports have stated that Sujeeth and his fiance have known each other since years and recently decided to take their relationship forward. We bet if wasn't for Coronavirus lockdown, the filmmaker's engagement would have been a star-studded one.

On the work front, after Saaho, Sujeeth is all set to work the Telugu remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Lucifer. The film will star Chiranjeevi in a lead role.

