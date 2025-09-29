Sujeeth’s much-awaited action drama They Call Him OG is proving to be a massive crowd-puller at the box office. Starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead with Emraan Hashmi making his Telugu debut as the antagonist, the film has collected impressive numbers within just three days of release. ‘They Call Him OG’ Review: Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth’s Action-Drama Is a Mass Treat for Power Star Fans, Emraan Hashmi Also Shines in His Telugu Debut.

Pawan Kalyan Film Crosses INR 200 Crore Worldwide

According to trade portal Sacnilk, OG earned an estimated INR 18.5 crore net in India on Saturday, taking its total domestic collection to INR 121.7 crore. The film has also crossed a whopping INR 200.85 crore worldwide, with INR 55 crore coming from overseas markets and INR 145.85 crore as gross collection from India.

Premiere Shows Earn INR 21 Crore

The craze for the film was evident right from its premiere shows, which alone brought in INR 21 crore thanks to hiked ticket prices INR 1000 in Andhra Pradesh, INR 800 in Telangana and slightly higher rates in other regions. On Friday, OG had a blockbuster opening with INR 63.75 crore net, setting the tone for its strong box office run. ‘They Call Him OG’ Premiere: Fans Cheer Loudly As Pawan Kalyan’s Film Hits Theatres for Its First Shows (Watch Videos)

Watch the Trailer of ‘They Call Him OG’:

About ‘They Call Him OG’

Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment, They Call Him OG also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Music is composed by Thaman S. In the film, Pawan Kalyan plays Ojas Gambheera, a dreaded gangster forced out of retirement due to circumstances. Emraan Hashmi, making a powerful Telugu debut, plays the menacing villain Omi Bhau. While critics have given the film mixed reviews, audiences have embraced it wholeheartedly, making it Pawan Kalyan’s highest-grossing film already.

