Saaho Director Sujeeth Hits Jackpot; Roped in to Direct Chiranjeevi In Malayalam Blockbuster Lucifer's Telugu Remake

Mohanlal, Lucifer, Sujeeth (Photo Credits: File Image)

Saaho director Sujeeth has hit the jackpot, once again. Despite, Prabhas' Saaho not living up to the expectations, the director has been assigned his next project - which is as big as it gets. Yay! Sujeeth will be directing superstar Chiranjeevi in the Telugu female of the Malayalam film Lucifer. At the moment, he busy writing the script of the remake. The confirmation comes from Chiranjeevi himself. As per a report by Deccan Chronicle, he said, "Yes, I asked Sujeeth to work on this Telugu remake script. But the industry shut down because of the coronavirus at that point." Lucifer Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Directorial Debut Is A Cliched But Stylishly Shot Fanboy Tribute to Mohanlal’s Mass Persona.

That is quite a leap forward for Sujeeth. We are really looking forward to seeing what Sujeeth does with the script. Will it be a faithful remake or will he make significant changes to it? The latter sounds better given Chiranjeevi's very-different persona from Mohanlal.

Lucifer is a 2019 Malayalam action film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Superstar Mohanlal played the male lead. Others cast members were Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Nyla Usha. Mohanlal played the role of Stephen Nedumbally, a man who has to rise up to the occasion to replace a political Godfather. The movie had an extremely riveting plot that spanned across Russia, France, and India. Lucifer Trailer: Mohanlal Steals The Show With His Intense Gaze and Power-Packed Dialogue (Watch Video).

Chiranjeevi brought to the rights to the film in 2019. He announces the same in September 2019, to the press. Earlier, he had expressed that he plans to have the original director Prithviraj work on the remake as well.