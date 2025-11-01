The makers of Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha’s Jatadhara have unveiled the powerful devotional track "Shiv Stotram" from the highly anticipated fantasy drama. The song’s stunning visuals are complemented by music composed and sung by Rajeev Raj, whose composition perfectly captures the film’s spiritual tone. ‘Jatadhara’ Trailer: Sudheer Babu Battle Sonakshi Sinha’s Evil Dhana Pisachi in This Mythic Supernatural Spectacle (Watch Video).

Speaking about the song, Sudheer Babu described filming it as a transcendent experience. "Shooting 'Shiv Stotram' was a truly divine experience. Every moment on set felt like being in the presence of Lord Shiva himself. When I first heard the track, the energy and aura were beyond just a song - it was a spiritual awakening. As an actor, it’s an honour to be part of something that connects your soul so deeply with faith. I’m proud that Jatadhara carries that essence of devotion and the power of Lord Shiva," he shared.

Producer Prerna Arora also expressed her deep emotional connection with the track.

"'Shiv Stotram' is the soul of Jatadhara. From the very beginning, I envisioned a piece that transcends typical songs - something that evokes real emotion, reverence, and wonder. Drawing from my own sense of connection to the divine, I worked hand-in-hand with the music team to bring out its authentic meaning. We’ve all put our hearts into this, and I know viewers will feel that sacred energy on the big screen. It’s a humble offering to Lord Shiva and the unifying power of faith.” 'Jatadhara': Prerna Arora on the Power, Faith, and Fear Behind Her Bold Supernatural Thriller.

Watch the Song Here:

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, Jatadhara is presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora and produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers, Divya Vijay as Creative Producer, and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer.

Alongside Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, the film features Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar in key roles.

Jatadhara promises to be a visual and spiritual spectacle, blending mythology, faith, and human emotion into one powerful cinematic experience.

