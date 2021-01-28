Daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur, Shruti Haasan, the stunning actress and singer known for her works in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil film industries, has turned a year older today. Be it rom-coms, action drama, science fiction or any other genre, Shruti has done it all and her performances have been impeccable. Films such as Gabbar Singh, Race Gurram are some of the commercially successful films in which she was seen as the leading lady. Pitta Kathalu Teaser: Shruti Haasan, Eesha Rebba, Amala Paul, Lakshmi Manchu’s Netflix Drama Is All About Love And Betrayal, To Premiere From February 19 (Watch Video).

Shruti Haasan made her first appearance in a movie as a child artiste. She made a guest appearance in her father’s directorial project, in which he was also the protagonist, Hey Ram. It was in 2009 when she had bagged her first lead role. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at the box office hit films in which Shruti featured as the lead actress.

Gabbar Singh – A remake of the Hindi film Dabbang, Shruti stepped into Sonakshi Sinha’s shoes for the Telugu version and she was paired opposite Power Star Pawan Kalyan. The Harish Shankar directorial was a major commercial success at the box office.

Balupu – The action-comedy featured Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in the lead. The actress’ glamorous role was appreciated by the audience and this Telugu flick had emerged as a super-hit at the Indian box office.

Yevadu – This was the first film of Shruti Haasan that had released in 2014 and it was a major commercial success. The action thriller featured Ram Charan in the lead and Allu Arjun had made a cameo appearance in this film.

Race Gurram – This was the second release of the year for Shruti after Yevadu. Although Allu Arjun had made a cameo appearance in Vamshi Paidipally’s directorial, this was the first time Shruti was paired opposite him. It was the first Rs 100 crore grosser for the handsome hunk and also emerged as highest grossing Telugu film of 2014.

Gabbar Is Back – Shruti Haasan and Akshay Kumar were seen in the lead in this Hindi film directed by Krish and the former is seen playing the role of a lawyer. The film had not only opened to positive reviews but also turned out to be a blockbuster.

These are some of the blockbuster films featuring Shruti Haasan and we cannot wait to see the beauty in her upcoming projects – Pitta Kathalu, Laabam and Vakeel Saab. We wish her a very happy birthday and many more blockbusters in her career!

