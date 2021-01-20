Pitta Kathalu is Netflix’s first Telugu original and it is a four-part anthology directed by Nag Ashwin, Nandini Reddy, Sankalp Reddy and Tharun Bhascker. The makers have released the teaser of this upcoming show and it is all about love and betrayal. Starring Shruti Haasan, Eesha Rebba, Amala Paul and Lakshmi Manchu, Pitta Kathalu gives a glimpse of the journeys of these four women and their lives. The teaser of this Telugu version of Lust Stories highlights that these four women are bold. Karan Johar Says His Mother Reprimanded Him For Kiara Advani's Orgasm-Scene in Lust Stories - Watch Video.

These four women are from different walks of life and all of them deal with love, betrayal; there’s a tinge of pain seen in all these women’s lives. It shows how the makers have also touched upon exploration of female sexuality in Pitta Kathalu. The makers have dropped glimpses from all the four parts and it looks bold and intriguing.

Watch Pitta Kathalu Teaser Below:

Pitta Kathalu is produced under the banners of RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment. This Netflix drama is all set to be premiered from February 19.

