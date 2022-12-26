George K Antoney’s Story of Things is an upcoming thriller show that arrives on Sony LIV on Jan 6. Makers dropped its short trailer and it looks absolutely intriguing and dark bringing out dark complex stories of different individuals. The show also stars Vinoth Kishan, Anshita Anand, Aditi Balan, Gautami Tadimalla, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Sidhique KM, Archana, Bharath Niwas, Linga, Ritika Singh, Roju in major roles. Kaiyum Kalavum Trailer: Karthik Subbaraj’s Tale of a Thief and Pickpocket To Release on Sony Liv on November 4 (Watch Video).

Story of Things Trailer

