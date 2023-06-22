Thalapathy Vijay’s legacy is unmatched! He is one the biggest names in Tamil film industry, who has a huge fanbase. Right from making his debut as a hero in 1992 to becoming a box office king, his journey in showbiz is extraordinary. Over the years, while a lot has been written and spoken about his terrific acting prowess, very little is penned about the superstar’s style. Case in point, on the occasion of his birthday today, we are about the laud his fuss-free style which is easy to ape. Leo: Makers of Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Shares BTS Video and Shows How the Crew Filmed in the Unbearable Weather Conditions in Kashmir – WATCH.

Trust us, the Leo star’s simple dressing is reflection of his humble personality. Be it during movie promotions or attending an event in the city, Vijay makes sure his style statement is crisp but not over-the-top. He believes keeping in minimal and classic in the fashion department. So, without further ado, let’s check out few of actor’s fashion gems. Leo Song ‘Naa Ready’: First Single From Vijay’s Film To Be Dropped on His Birthday! Lokesh Kanagaraj Confirms by Sharing Thalapathy’s New Look.

Denim Paired Plain Shirt = Perfect!

Thalapathy Vijay (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A Classic Black Suit Can Never Wrong!

Thalapathy Vijay (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Now, That's What We Call Fuss-Free Fashun!

Thalapathy Vijay (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pink Ain't Just For Girls!

Thalapathy Vijay (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Minimalistic Dressing Is Key to Grab Eyeballs!

Thalapathy Vijay (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hottie in Tuxedo Suit!

Thalapathy Vijay (Photo Credits: Twitter)

That’s it, guys! These are some of Vijay’s endearing style statements that are subtle yet fashionable. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. He also had an untitled film with Venkat Prabhu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2023 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).