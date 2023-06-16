Thalapathy Vijay is going to turn a year older on June 22 and the makers of Leo have already started treating fans with some amazing announcement. Film’s director Lokesk Kanagaraj confirmed that the first single titled “Naa Ready” will be dropped on the occasion of Vijay’s birthday. He even shared the actor’s new look in which Vijay is seen smoking a cigarette and pointing out the revolver in his hand. Well, looks like “Naa Ready” would be a fiery number! Leo: Makers of Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Shares BTS Video and Shows How the Crew Filmed in the Unbearable Weather Conditions in Kashmir – WATCH.

Leo First Single Update

