Thalapathy Vijay’s Next Film to Be Helmed by Sudha Kongara? Soorarai Pottru Director Clears the Air

Thalapathy Vijay, Sudha Kongara (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Thalapathy Vijay’s Master and Sudha Kongara’s film Soorarai Pottru were supposed to be released on April 9. However, these two films could not get a theatrical release owing to the coronavirus pandemic, due to which all theatres had to be shut. Both the films have been postponed, however, the makers of the respective projects are yet to make an official announcement on the next release dates. Meanwhile, speculations are doing rounds stating that Thalapathy Vijay and filmmaker Sudha Kongara are teaming up for a film. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Grooves to Thalapathy Vijay’s Vaathi Coming Song From Master and This TikTok Video Goes Viral!

A tweet was shared on the Twitter account with the username Sudha Kongara and it stated that ‘June 22 - Update about my next project’. Since then fans have been speculating that her next project would be with Thalapathy Vijay, since June 22 also marks the actor’s birthday. The director has released an official statement and cleared the air regarding the ongoing rumours.

The Tweet

June 22 - Update about my next project 😊 — Sudha Kongara (@Sudha_kongara) May 3, 2020

In the statement, Sudha Kongara cited that she does not hold any social media account and if there’s any such project, she will directly make the announcement. She also clarified to all her fans to not fall for such fake accounts and waste their valuable time. The filmmaker has also urged everyone to stay at home and stay safe during this hour of crisis. Soorarai Pottru Song Mannurunda: Suriya's Number Is Powerful With Foot-Tapping Beats (Watch Lyrical Video).

Meanwhile, the buzz on Master’s release date is that it is planned to be release during Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday week. To confirm that, we’ll have to wait for an official announcement.