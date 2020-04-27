Shilpa Shetty Kundra Grooves to Thalapathy Vijay’s Vaathi Coming Song From Master and This TikTok Video Goes Viral!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Thalapathy Vijay (Photo Credits: TikTok, YouTube Still)

Thalapathy Vijay’s film Master is yet to hit the theatres, but the songs that have released already, are a huge hit amongst his fans. The song “Vaathi Coming”, sung by Anirudh Ravichander - Gana Balachandar and composed by the former, turned out to be a huge hit. It is a fast, peppy and a catchy dance number that anyone would love to dance to. And the one who has loved grooving on the song “Vaathi Coming” is Bollywood beauty Shilpa Shetty Kundra. She has danced to this song and shared it on TikTok and since then fans just cannot remain calm. Master Song Vaathi Coming: Thalapathy Vijay and Anirudh Ravichander Dance Their Heart Out In This Energetic Track (Watch Video).

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a fabulous dancer. Her sexy moves have always been loved by the audience. During this lockdown period, Shilpa has been entertaining her followers on her social media pages with some funny acts that she keeps doing with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. But this time she has set the internet on fire with her sizzling moves on the song “Vaathi Coming”. While sharing the video, she captioned it as, “This is for you #thalapathyvijay . Love this song!” Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Indulge In 'Mahabharat' At Home, Courtesy, Their Son! (Watch Funny Video).

Watch Shilpa Shetty Kundra Dancing To Vaathi Coming

The Complete Song

So what do you think of Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s version? Fans are going berserk watching her acing the signature step. We wonder how Thalapathy Vijay would react after watching Shilpa’s moves on this hit, catchy Tamil song!