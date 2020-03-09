Soorarai Pottru Song Mannurunda: Suriya's Number Is Powerful With Foot-Tapping Beats (Watch Lyrical Video)

Mannurunda (Photo Credits: YouTube)

GV Prakash Kumar has hit it out of the park, once again. His next composition for the film, Soorarai Pottru, has dropped on the internet. The song titled Mannurunda is as foot-tapping as it is socially relevant. The movie is a story about a common man who braves all odds to become a hero. Directed by Sudha Kongara and featuring South superstar Suriya, the film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder G R Gopinath. The newly released song, which is not a music video but a lyrical one, hits all the notes going with the theme. The powerful lyrics have been penned by Ekadasi. The song has a folk touch to it, and the beats will certainly bring you in a happy state of mind. Senthil Ganesh's beautiful voice adds power to the number. Soorarai Pottru Teaser: Suriya Seems to Be in His Best Form in This Inspiring True Story of a Man With an Extraordinary Dream (Watch Video).

GV Prakash was certainly the right man for the job. No wonder the makers decided to release the audio and lyrics before the video to make sure the emphasis is on the music. Soorarai Pottru: Suriya Starrer Based On Captain GR Gopinath's Life to Release in Kannada?

Listen To The Song Here:

After the release of the poster and teaser of Soorarai Pottru, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. The first two songs, Maara Theme and Veyyon Silli, were well-received and only added to the fans' excitement.

The cast also includes Aparna Balamurali, Jackie Shroff, Mohan Babu and Paresh Rawal. The much-awaited film hits the screens in April 2020.

Oscar-winning film producer Guneet Monga has said she plans to make a Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru. “We will do the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. We are working on it, so it is still too early to say whether we will go with the same cast and crew or not,' she has said.